National Museum of Nuclear Science & History continues science outreach during quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has been a valuable resource for parents and students during the COVID-19 quarantine. The museum has been offering science outreach through their website and social media pages.

Museum educator David Gibson demonstrates an experiment that uses convection to propel tea bags into the air and also discusses the museum’s plans once they reopen. Gibson explains that they have been participating in a series called “Breaking Boredom” that offers simple science experiments using household items.

The museum also has partnered with the Atomic Heritage Foundation that offers a collection of archived information on the Manhattan Project and articles on the history of World War II. At this time, the museum is waiting to make sure everything is safe before reopening but is looking forward to opening its doors as soon as possible.

Gibson shows how to make tea bag rockets in an experiment that can be done at home with the supervision of an adult as it does involve fire. To view the museum’s “Breaking Boredom” series, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s YouTube channel.