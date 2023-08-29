ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From exploring the principles of physics to stepping into the mind of a detective the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History’s fall and winter break camps offer an unforgettable experience for budding young scientists and engineers grades Kindergarten through 6th grade.

The camps are based around APS school breaks. That was made to help parents coordinate and have their kids learn even when they are on break. The first fall break will be October 13, and kids will be exploring the ‘world’ of geology. Kids will learn and explore earthquakes, crystals, and a plethora of fossils.

Fall Break day camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Campers can arrive by 7:30 a.m. and students pick up on or before 5:30 p.m. Late fees apply for campers who have not been picked up by 5:30 p.m. Children must bring two snacks, a lunch, and a refillable water bottle each day for camp. Single-day camps are $75.00 per session. Members receive a $5.00 discount on camp enrollment costs. For more information, please email Education Enrichment Coordinator, Linda Anderson, or Director of Education, Lisa Guida.