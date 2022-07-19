ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will have educational programs, this fall for grades K-12. Jennifer Hayde, Deputy Director for the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History explained how she’s been slowly putting all the programs that will be available during the fall, and there’s something for everyone. For kids who are homeschooled, after-school programs for high school students and junior docents. Some programs are free and others have a small fee. Hayde said, most of the after-school programs are free.

Einstein Express is also back, where teachers can find free busing for field trips to the museum. Teachers can start submitting requests for dates in the upcoming school year.

For more information visit their website.