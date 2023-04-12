ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walking for a cause. On April 15, friends, families, and co-workers will meet at Hoffmantown Church for “Walk MS: Albuquerque” to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling to mobility challenges, blindness, and paralysis. There is currently no cure for MS.

The event is hosted by the National MS Society, which was founded in 1946. The organization funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.

The route options range from 1 to 3 miles, with rest stops along the way. For more information, visit https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1989.