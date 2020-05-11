National Institute of Flamenco turns to online classes during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many arts organizations and small businesses, the National Institute of Flamenco‘s programming and revenue has taken a hard hit as a result of COVID-19. However, the organization is doing its best to adapt to the situation by offering online classes through the Conservatory of Flamenco Art.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Flamenco, Marisol Encinias provides insight on what these classes have to offer. Since all of the institute’s classes and performances have been postponed, they are offering online classes on a pay-what-you-will scale so that everyone is able to participate.

Encinias explains that this has allowed dancers from all across the state to participate and has also resulted in people from Hong Kong try their classes. Classes are available for all ages and abilities and all proceeds benefit the Institute Crisis Relief Fund or artists affected by loss of income during this time.

In addition to the online Conservatory classes, the institute has been working on streaming options for performances to stay connected to their audiences. The institute’s Festival Flamenco that was scheduled to take place in June has been canceled due to concerns rgarding health and safety.

However, the National Institute of Flamenco will instead provide an online celebration of flamenco which will be broadcast during the original festival dates from June 23 through June 20, 2020. For additional information on online classes, visit the National Institute of Flamenco’s website.

Donations to the National Institute of Flamenco can also be made online.