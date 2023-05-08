ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Festival Flamenco Alburquerque will be celebrating its 36th year. This is the largest, oldest, and most prestigious flamenco festival and it takes place in Albuquerque. Flamenco is such an important part of New Mexico’s cultural heritage since the University of New Mexico is the only college in the world where you can get a degree with a concentration in Flamenco.

They will host a nine-day international production which will have a total of 105 artists and crew members. The festival will be from June 9-17 with each night different performances. For more information visit ffiabq.org.