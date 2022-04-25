ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Flamenco Repertory Company is a program of the National Institue of Flamenco and the Flamenco Dance Company with a residence at the University of New Mexico. They have a spring concert season full of events.

The concert is titled, “Quem Quaeritis? A Flamenco Drama” which will feature guest musicians from the Orchestra of New Spain. It will take place on Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The performance will include ‘Yjastros’ an 18-member dance company to immerse audiences through a journey of breathtaking choreography and elegant music. Tickets range from $30 – $70, with special pricing for students, seniors, and members. For more information, visit https://www.nifnm.org/.