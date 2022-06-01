ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is hosting the 35th annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque this summer featuring more than 75 artists. The free Festival from June11-18. The features 60 from Spain, over 20 performances in theatre and tablo settings, late nights theatre shows, youth programming, and the Flamenco New Mexico lecture series. This anchor culture event connects New Mexicans, as well as visitors from around the country and the world to the amazing expressive power of the art of flamenco.

The festival is produced in partnership with the University of New Mexico, the National Hispanic Cultural Center, and Bernalillo County. For more information visit their website.