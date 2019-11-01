National Hispanic Cultural Center hosts community ofrenda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Day of the Dead, the National Hispanic Cultural Center is honoring some of the community members we have lost.

“Grieving never really goes away, and here, it gives people a chance to be reverent with each other and to laugh,” visual arts educator Elena Baca said.

The cultural center and volunteers from Nusenda Credit Union have created a community ofrenda, or alter. Among the familiar faces you’ll see this year, Tejano music star Ernestine Romero, who was killed in July; as well as the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

Community members are invited to bring pictures and fun memorabilia from their loved ones to add to the display. You can visit the ofrenda through Nov. 8.