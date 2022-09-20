ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting interactive bilingual story times for children ages three to five. Tuesday morning, they read the classic story “El Romance de Don Gato,” made cat masks, and played with puppets.

“Today is for the children and their caregivers. Sometimes we have grandparents coming with their grandchildren, and they recognize some of the traditions that we’re sharing, they will pass them on to the younger children, and that’s why this is so important,” said Education Project Manager Rosalia Pacheco.

The next story time is Oct. 18, when the book will be “Tia with the Tortilla.” More information can be found on the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s website.