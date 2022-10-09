ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Hispanic Cultural Center visitors were welcomed to take part in the Albuquerque Folk Festival on Sunday. The festival gave attendees more than 100 events to take part in.

The festival had 5 stages, each putting on various shows such as a musical instrument petting zoo, and a storytelling tent. Other attractions included vendors, goodies for purchase, food, and art and crafts.

Seniors 85 years old and older were given free admission to the event.

According to the Cultural Center’s website, the event started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and ends at 9:30 p.m.