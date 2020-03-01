National Hispanic Cultural Center celebrates anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center celebrated it’s 20th anniversary Saturday.

To honor the milestone, the center hosted guests allowing them to move about the campus, exploring programs and to learn how they’ve grown over the years. As the Cultural Center works to preserve and promote the advancement of Hispanic culture, they present over 700 events every year.

Saturday was a musical and colorful celebration to ring in the anniversary. “We feel it’s very important for the city of Albuquerque to honor our heritage and our traditions and that’s part of our mission,” said National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Alberto Cuessy.

The Cultural Center says the celebration provided the opportunity for 20/20 vision, to look back at what’s been accomplished, and set sights for the future.