Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

National Hispanic Cultural Center celebrates anniversary

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center celebrated it’s 20th anniversary Saturday.

To honor the milestone, the center hosted guests allowing them to move about the campus, exploring programs and to learn how they’ve grown over the years. As the Cultural Center works to preserve and promote the advancement of Hispanic culture, they present over 700 events every year.

Saturday was a musical and colorful celebration to ring in the anniversary. “We feel it’s very important for the city of Albuquerque to honor our heritage and our traditions and that’s part of our mission,” said National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Alberto Cuessy.

The Cultural Center says the celebration provided the opportunity for 20/20 vision, to look back at what’s been accomplished, and set sights for the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞