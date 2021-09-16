National Hispanic Cultural Center awarded $50K grant for film programming

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major grant will help boost film programming at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The foundation was recently awarded $50,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

Story continues below:

Officials say the money will go towards the costs of presenting films during the Community Film series highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors. In a news release, according to a recent report by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Hispanic and Latinx actors made up only 4.9% of speaking characters in 1,300 popular films released 2007-2019. 

For more information, visit media.nmculture.org/release/1352/national-hispanic-cu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES