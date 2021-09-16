National Hispanic Cultural Center awarded $50K grant for film programming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major grant will help boost film programming at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The foundation was recently awarded $50,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

Officials say the money will go towards the costs of presenting films during the Community Film series highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors. In a news release, according to a recent report by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Hispanic and Latinx actors made up only 4.9% of speaking characters in 1,300 popular films released 2007-2019.

For more information, visit media.nmculture.org/release/1352/national-hispanic-cu.