ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show is back. This is its 33rd year. This year, it will feature more than 1,000 different products from around the world.

This year the event will also premiere a new film called Chiliheads. You’ll need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend. It will be at Sandia Resort and Casino Mar. 4-6. For more information, visit the Fiery Food Show website.