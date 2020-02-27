National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The hottest show in the country is headed to Albuquerque as the 32nd National Fiery Foods & Barbecue show kicks off this weekend at the Sandia Resort & Casino.

Visitors will have the opportunity to test some blazing barbecue sauce and super-hot salsa. Top local chefs will also go head-to-head in a competition to raise money for a local children’s nonprofit.

Last year, the event welcomed a record number of attendees and even more are expected this year. Tickets cost $15.50 for adults and $5 for children 11 to 18. Children 10 and under are free.

The show opens to the public on Friday, February 28 at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday, March 1.