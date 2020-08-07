National Farmers Market Week celebrates small, local vendors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Farmers Market Week and one local market is reminding the public about the importance of supporting local vendors.

“It’s just really healthy fresh food and so supporting that and keeping that going is just really vital to our economy, our agriculture, and the health of the community as well,” said Danielle Schlobohm.

The Downtown Growers’ Market has had to overcome some challenges to follow the rules and keep everyone safe but the management says it’s remarkable how well everyone has come together to make it work. For National Farmers Market Week they are promoting $25 ‘friend of the market’ sponsorship giving people another way to contribute.

The Downtown Growers’ Market happens Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinson Park. Online ordering for curbside pickup is also still available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

