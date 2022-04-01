ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two years of offering virtual and hybrid performances because of the pandemic, the National Dance Institute of New Mexico is again offering live student performances. Students will perform “We Are Here,” with combined dance and poetry contributions from 20 dancers. The event will showcase the resilience of young people during the pandemic and how art and mentorships can positively influence their well-being and self-image.

Winter Dance Escape is April 3 at 3 and 6 p.m. while students in Santa Fe will perform The Little Prince April 8 and 10. For more information visit NDI’s website or their Facebook page.