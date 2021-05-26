National cycling championship coming to Albuquerque, expected to boost economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major cycling event happening this year could help the local tourism industry recover from the pandemic. The Masters Road National Championships will be held in Albuquerque this year and next year.

Eight hundred cyclists from around the country will be in Albuquerque to compete in three racing events. Organizers said Albuquerque was chosen because of the success with the Senior Games.

Officials with Visit ABQ said this will pump some much needed cash into the local economy. “Estimating over 2.000 attendees, that is conservative, which will result in over 3,000 hotel room nights and an estimated 1.1 million in direct visitor spending,” said Tania Armenta, President and CEO of Visit ABQ.

They are already looking for volunteers. The tour will be in Albuquerque Aug. 5-8. Visit the 2021 USA Cycling Master’s Road National Championship’s website to register for the event.