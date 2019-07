(KRQE)- Business people from all across the nation are traveling to New Mexico to share their knowledge.

The 2019 State Leadership Summit at CNM aims to inspire community leaders. Speakers include former Aggie and Girl Scouts of America CEO, Sylvia Acevedo, Albuquerque’s Poet Laureate, and the president of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Part of the summit will be focused on inspiring young women. The summit kicks off August 16th.