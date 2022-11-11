ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With November being National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, now is the perfect time to adopt, especially for New Mexico’s older population. According to the CDC, seniors, and people in general, reap phycological and physical benefits from owning a pet.

Many of the health benefits come from the increase in physical activity seniors get from owning pets. Regular walks from owning a dog and mental stimulation and responsibility from owning other pets are beneficial. Some of these benefits include decreased blood pressure, decreased cholesterol, the better chance of heart attack survival, decreased feeling of isolation, and more.

It is important for people to choose the right pet for themselves. Old or young, cat or dog, any pet can benefit mental and physical health. For more information visit Optum New Mexico’s website or Facebook page.