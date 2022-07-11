ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nation of Patriots Tour made its way through Albuquerque Sunday. The tour raises money for veterans and their families. They bring along an American Flag that goes through all 50 states.

Since 2009, they have raised more than a million dollars to help provide financial assistance to veterans. 100% of the money raised goes to veterans and their families. “These riders spend their own money, their own time, take time off work and stuff to do this. So its all dedication to those people,” Terry Proctor said.

The Nation of Patriots Tour will stop in Gallup next. It’s scheduled end on September 17 in Erie, Pennsylvania.