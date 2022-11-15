ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter are rolling through Albuquerque. They’re making a pit stop at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science as part of NASA’s “Roving With Perseverance” roadshow.

They’re not actually the real ones but life-size replicas because the actual crafts are finishing up their missions on Mars. The Natural History Museum is the only museum in the southwest to be picked to host the exhibit.

“It helps to actually have somebody who is an insider working on the actual mission to sort of raise their hand and say, ‘hey, I’d like to have this in our museum,'” says Dr. Larry Crumpler, research curator at the museum.

The exhibit will open Saturday and run through the beginning of June.