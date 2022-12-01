ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a struggle accompanied by slamming on brakes and even popping tires. Drivers said it’s like threading a needle to navigate the downtown intersection at 12th Street from Kent Avenue, where it meets up with Central.

“If people aren’t familiar with this specific turn, definitely hopping over the curb. This curb over here, that curb over there as well. I’ve seen about five or six tire blowouts within a two to three-month period,” said a nearby business, CannaBuena Dispensary, co-owner Jaycee Rhodes.

Drivers said making the turn onto 12th street is tricky, especially for those who don’t know the road, or those who drive larger vehicles. They said no matter which direction they are coming from, they are faced with either hitting a curb or risking a rear-end crash.

“It’s very inconvenient for people; I don’t really see the point in it,” Rhodes added.

A 311 report made to the city on Wednesday describes the frustration of one driver who reports getting a flat tire from the problem intersection. That driver also reported witnessing several others slamming on their brakes trying to avoid hitting the curbs. Other drivers familiar with this stretch of the road said it has taken some getting used to. The curb at the intersection shows where it’s blackened from one car after another veering into it.

Business owners at the intersection said, while they may have learned how to avoid the steep curb and troublesome median, it catches their clientele by surprise.

“We tell our regulars which way to come and avoid this entire 12th Street here. It’s really what we try to get people to go so we go completely around the whole area, just to get here every morning,” said other CannaBuena Dispensary co-owner Jesse Gallegos.

Hoping the city will hear their complaints, drivers said they hope the issue is addressed by having the narrow stretch of road expanded or, at least, getting rid of the median.

The City’s Department of Municipal Development stated it’s the first complaint they’ve received about the intersection, but they plan to conduct an investigation into the issue.