NAMI Albuquerque provides education, support to those affected by mental illness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mental health problems are on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports recent numbers suggest that roughly 43% of New Mexicans are dealing with anxiety and depression along with other mental health issues.

NAMI Albuquerque President Annette Minnich discusses the services they provide and how they are lending a hand to those who need it most. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots organization that’s dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

In the greater Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area, the organization offers classes and support groups via Zoom that help those who have mental illnesses and their families. NAMI Albuquerque reports that all of their facilitators, leaders, and teachers are volunteers who can speak from lived experience as either someone with a mental illness or their loved ones.

All of their programs are offered free of charge. Currently, NAMI is offering Connection, their support group for those with mental illness, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They also have a Family Support Group available on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Family Support Group is also offered in Spanish on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

For additional information or to sign up for a class, visit namialbuquerque.org. You can also call the NAMI Albuquerque office at 505-256-0288 and leave a message.