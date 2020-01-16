Mysterious lights dotting the night sky capture New Mexicans’ attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mystery over the metro. An Albuquerque man says he spotted a string of lights slowly moving across the night sky — and he wasn’t the only one.

At his home along Fourth Street near Alameda, Frank Gonzales said Tuesday night, he saw something unusual in the night sky.

“Across the whole sky, it went from one end to another. I guess I lost sight of them right there, I don’t know if it was cloudy or what,” Gonzales said.

He said it all happened when he came outside around 7:00 p.m. to feed his dog, Gunzy.

“There were lights going across the whole sky. And at first, I’d seen them coming from a bright light over there, and then I started counting them, and I counted like 30.”

His first thought? “Aliens. I thought it was UFOs, I really did. I’ve never seen nothing like it. I thought it was UFOs.”

Gonzales isn’t the only one who spotted those lights. On Reddit, someone posted that they saw “strange lights traveling across Albuquerque, about 30 or so.”

Gonzales says he called family members to tell them what he saw.

“I wanted to see if anybody else had seen what I’d seen, because I had seen something I had never seen before and it scared me.”

His daughter told him it was likely the SpaceX satellites that were launched from Florida last week, meant to provide internet to every inch of the earth.

In May, when SpaceX launched the first 60 satellites, an astronomer captured them in orbit with his camera. Gonzales says the images look exactly like what he saw.

“Almost like Christmas lights. Someone else explained it like car lights. To me, it’s still unidentified flying objects, because we don’t know what they were.”

There have also been reports of these lights in Nebraska and Wyoming, and someone in Taos called KRQE News 13’s newsroom Tuesday night reporting the lights as well.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to SpaceX to see if they could confirm whether the lights seen in Albuquerque were their satellites, but have not heard back.