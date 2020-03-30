MVD to set up email accounts for those who need in-person services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Motor Vehicle Department is trying to figure out how to help people who need in-person services.

Last week, MVD offices and privately operated MVD businesses officially closed statewide. State officials told KRQE News 13 all previously scheduled appointments will be postponed.

Customers can still handle most things online and the MVD is in the process of setting up email accounts for people with more difficult transactions. One of those accounts will be for people 79 and older because they typically have to renew their licenses in person.

