MVD seeing a decrease in wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After seeing an almost empty MVD office in Albuquerque, KRQE News 13 decided to check with the state to see if these types of sights are becoming more common and if wait times are finally going down.

With tickets and forms in hand, a room full of drivers waited for their number to be called at the MVD on San Mateo and Montgomery, a common sight at this MVD office.

MVD Director Alicia Ortiz says that location, along with the Santa Fe and Farmington offices, are the busiest in the state. She says they are working to decrease the wait time at all their offices.

“In the short term, we have a group of teams going out to our busiest offices looking at how to make adjustments to our customer flow,” Ortiz says.

Ortiz says right now, the average wait time statewide is just under 14 minutes. A lot of that has to do with scenes like this: mid-day at the MVD office on Juan Tabo near Montgomery earlier this week, nearly empty.

As for the busier spots, Ortiz says they want to keep finding ways to speed things up. “We’ve made changes on how we give people a ticket and how we assign them to an agent or a window to get that transaction done,” Ortiz says.

One driver says he’s noticed a difference. “Waited about an hour and a half, which for MVD is not too bad. I remember at the old place on the state fairgrounds that we used to have to plan on being there three or four hours, so it’s an improvement,” Lee Martinez says.

Ortiz says they are also considering interactive voice response kiosks to help shorten the wait time in their offices. According to the MVD, 98% of their customers this year have rated their MVD experience as good or excellent.