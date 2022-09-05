ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of families were affected by the wildfires that hit our state this year. NM Fire Relief is a local non-profit that has been helping families who are starting to build their lives back up again. This year they are having their first Music Fest for NM Fire Relief.

According to the founder Vanessa Garcia, they’ve been busy preparing for the event since 10 a.m. There’s live music, a car show, and plenty of food for people to enjoy.

Garcia said they were able to put the event together in two months. The entrance fee is $20, and kids come in for free. All of the proceeds will be going to families who were affected by this year’s wildfires.

“Fires are very expensive. I have a network of hotels that I work with, and they give me great discounts, but it is still very expensive because we’re talking people needing shelter for a month at a time,” said Garcia.

We were able to talk to people who came to today’s music fest. One of them was Roberta Tafoya; she said this concert means a lot to her because she has family members who were affected by the wildfires.

“We need to help our fellow citizens as much as we possibly can because it’s devastating to lose all your furnishing, personal belongings, all of that, your memories, your homes, and stuff,” said Tafoya. “One of my cousins got very close to getting her house burned down, but they were able to save it. I just feel for all those people; I have a lot of family up north.”

Their goal is to raise $500,000 by the end of the year.