ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Summertime in Old Town’ concert series is returning to Albuquerque Mother’s Day weekend. Starting May 6, through August, weekends in Old Town will feature music from local artists with performances ranging from jazz to country.
Mother’s Day weekend entertainment lineup includes:
- Friday, May 6 | 7-9 p.m. – Severy Y Grupo – Latin/New Mexican
- Saturday, May 7 | 7-9 p.m. – The Memphis P. Tails – Blues/Rock
- Sunday, May 8 | 1 -2:30 p.m. – Burque Jazz Bandits and 3-5 p.m. Nosotros – Latin
Mother’s Day will also include more than ten vendors set up in the plaza, free face painting for kids and plenty of opportunities to dine and shop. ‘Summertime in Old Town’ is free and open to everyone.
May Entertainment
- Friday, May 13 – 7-9 p.m. – Levi Platero – Blues/Rock
- Saturday, May 14 – 7-9 p.m. – Joseph General & High Vibration – Reggae
- Sunday, May 15 – 1-3 p.m. – The Dee Brown Situation – Soul
- Friday, May 20 – 7-9 p.m. – JD Nash and the Rash of Cash – Alternative Country
- Saturday, May 21 – 6-8 p.m. – Santacruzan Celebration Presented by the Filipino American Foundation of New Mexico
- Sunday, May 22 – 1-3 p.m. – Last Call – Jazz
Friday, May 27 – 7-9 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa – Mariachi
- Saturday, May 28 – 7-9 p.m. – The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney – Sophisticated Jazz/Classic Soul
- Sunday, May 29 – Watermelon Mountain Jug Band – Country/Bluegrass
June Entertainment
- June 3-5: San Felipe de Neri Church Fiestas
- Friday, June 3 – 5-9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 4 – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, June 5 – 12-7 p.m.
- Friday, June 10 – 7-9 p.m. – Merican Slang – Funk
- Saturday, June 11 – 7-9 p.m. – Mariachi Amigos de Nuevo Mexico – Mariachi
- Sunday, June 12 – 1-3 p.m. – The Real Matt Jones – Alternative Country
Friday, June 17 – 7-9 p.m. – Slim and the Bluetones – Swinging Blues
- Saturday, June 18 – 7-9 p.m. – Hooks & The Huckleberries – Country/Rock
- Sunday, June 19 – 1-3 p.m. – Str8 Shot – New Mexican/Variety
Friday, June 24 – 7-9 p.m. – 44th Army Band (New Mexico’s Own) – Mariachi/Big Band
- Saturday, June 25 – 7-9 p.m. – Picoso – Latin/Variety
- Sunday, June 26 – 1-3 p.m. – Entourage Jazz – Jazz Standards
The City of Albuquerque is still adding entertainment for the rest of the summer months. Check the Summertime in Oldtown website for updates.