ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Summertime in Old Town’ concert series is returning to Albuquerque Mother’s Day weekend. Starting May 6, through August, weekends in Old Town will feature music from local artists with performances ranging from jazz to country.

Mother’s Day weekend entertainment lineup includes:

Mother’s Day will also include more than ten vendors set up in the plaza, free face painting for kids and plenty of opportunities to dine and shop. ‘Summertime in Old Town’ is free and open to everyone.

May Entertainment

June Entertainment

The City of Albuquerque is still adding entertainment for the rest of the summer months. Check the Summertime in Oldtown website for updates.