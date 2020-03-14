Museum’s ‘Bisti Beast’ gets a name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s the first thing that catches your eye when you walk into the Natural History Museum, and you can call her Bella.

The Natural History Museum let the public weigh in on a list of names for their new animatronic “Bisti Beast.” After months of deliberation, Saturday the museum announced she’ll be named Bella.

Organizers say it’s a beautiful name for such a beautiful beast. “We’re quite excited about Bella. Bella is a lovely, lovely dinosaur. She has the roar. The one thing she doesn’t have is the feathers,” said Executive Director of the museum Margie Marino.

The naming ceremony kicks off the museum’s Tiny Titans Exhibit. The museum’s director says fans of Bella the Bisti can expect a big surprise in just a few months.