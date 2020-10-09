Museum of Nuclear Science & History hosts in-person student day camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be offering in-person “Science is Everywhere” day camps during Albuquerque Public Schools fall break, winter break, and parent/teacher conferences, Election Day, and Veterans Day. Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the camp details and also demonstrates how highlighter colors are illuminated with a black light.

Students in kindergarten through 7th-grade will be able to experience science and engaging activities at the museum from 7:30 am. to 5:30 p.m. Each camp is $70 per child per day and museum members are $65 per child per day.

Face masks are mandatory for everyone to wear during their time in camps and space is limited to ensure social distancing. Additional information on the camps will be posted online at nuclearmuseum.org.