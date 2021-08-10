Museum of Nuclear Science and History open to public, plans for fall events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is once again open to the public. David Gibson, an educator from the museum, spoke about some of the new things going on at the museum.

Gibson said they just wrapped up their summer camps. Now the museum is turning its attention to planning afterschool and homeschool programs.

Gibson will be hosting a free Science on Tap on Sept. 2 at O’Neills Pub. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and he will be doing a science demonstration at 6 p.m.

