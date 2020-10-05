Museum of Natural History suspends free admission for state residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans will have to pay admission to a popular museum on Sundays, beginning today. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science announced it will no longer allow free admission for state residents in order to comply with the public health order.

Free admission was given to state residents on the first Sunday of each month but the museum north of Old Town says with capacity limited to 25-percent, there would likely be long wait times to enter. They say the free Sundays will return in the future.

