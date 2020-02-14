Museum of Natural History searching for name for robotic dinosaur

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Museum of Natural History and Science is needing your help naming a dinosaur.

The animatronic Bisti Beast was installed in the museum’s main atrium last summer. Based on a real skull found here in the state and on display in the museum’s collection, the iconic attraction just outside the ‘Back to Bones’ exhibit.

Since it moved in, the museum has been searching for the best name for the beast and have narrowed it down based on visitor suggestions.

The five finalist names are Juniper, Bella, Betty, Bailey and Bonita the Bisti Beast. Voting will take place on the museum’s website through March 14.

