Museum of Natural History offers videos for at-home activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many places, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is utilizing technology and bringing activities to kids at home virtually.

“I’m in my house like you’re in your house but I didn’t think that should stop us from having a science storytime,” said Museum Educator Misty Carly. The museum will host a weekly storytime and demonstrations of science projects that can be done at home.

This week, children learned about the seasons and were taught how to create a sundial. Their videos can be found on the museum’s official YouTube channel.

