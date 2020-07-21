Museum of International Folk Art hosts virtual Family Mornings, online museum experiences

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family Mornings at the Museum of International Folk Art was designed to welcome families with young children and help them explore all the museum has to offer. During this time of COVID-19, Family Mornings is an online experience that helps families and young children connect with each other. Museum Director Dawn Kaufmann discusses the program and how things have shifted due to the pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all department cultural affairs museums and historic sites are temporarily closed to the public. The Museum of International Folk Art is currently offering the opportunity to explore the museum virtually and has a variety of remote online experiences available on its website.

Virtual Family Mornings features a Grab-and-Go Art Kit and a Zoom program that will include Story Time and Show-and-Tell time for children to share their art. Grab-and-Go Art Kits are available for pick up on the Friday and Saturday prior to the day of the Zoom meeting.

The next Virtual Family Mornings event will take place on August 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.Those wanting to participate are asked to please register in advance online.