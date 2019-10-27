Museum hosts prescription drug take-back event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local museum is giving people a place to get rid of their unused and expired prescription medications.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science’s Drug Take-Back Day is part of a nation-wide campaign offering the service. Anyone could drop the medications off for APD to handle. Organizers say it’s a great way to make the community safer.

“I know it’s not good if you flush the drugs, or just dispose of them. It causes contamination and it’s unhealthy so it’s a great way to properly dispose,” said Andrea Joaquin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History.

The event runs in conjunction with the museum’s exhibit called Drugs: Costs and Consequences which is on display through December 8.