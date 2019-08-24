Museum hopes to boost attendance with event geared towards adults

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is bringing back a popular event as part of an effort to help boost attendance and target a younger crowd.

Drinking and Dancing with Dinosaurs is making its return on Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for people to experience the museum without kids and in a party-like setting.

“You’re going to see the museum in a whole new light,” the museum’s Director of Visitor Experience, Rachel Veracka, said. “A lot of people think the natural history museum is stuffy. This is not going to be a stuffy night. It’ll be a good date night or girls night out.”

The museum said it relies on popular events like this to help boost overall attendance. Museum numbers show a consistent increase year after year, bringing in just more than 240,000 people in the last fiscal year.

But, last month there were about 10,000 fewer visitors than there were in the same time period last year. A major reason attendance was so much higher last year was because of the popular Da Vinci exhibit that brought in massive crowds between February and August.

“This is part of the puzzle of trying to reach as many people in Albuquerque and the state as possible,” Veracka said.

That means targeting a new audience with this adult night and other events, like their adult art series.

“I think people are of the opinion that it’s quite aged and for an older sort of age group,” UNM student Holly Butler said.

“I mean, it’s going to bring new people, a new target group to the museum, so I think it’s really interesting for us as young people,” another student, Lenka Zavodska, added.

It’s also a chance for people to see ongoing upgrades in the many exhibits, like the new entrance to the volcano, to keep them coming back.

“The museum might seem the same to you as it did when you were a little kid, so we’re hoping to add some new technology,” Veracka said.

The evening includes dancing in the main atrium under the new Bisti Beast; alcohol and a food truck. The museum exhibits will also be open.