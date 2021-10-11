Museum celebrates virtual Nuclear Science Week, hosts upcoming camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History was established to teach the community the story of the Atomic Age. This week, the museum is getting ready for Nuclear Science Week which is the third week of October.
Museum educator David Gibson discusses Nuclear Science Week, fall camps, and having fun with water. For more information on Nuclear Science Week and camp registration, visit nuclearmuseum.org.