Museum celebrates virtual Nuclear Science Week, hosts upcoming camps

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with David Gibson, National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History was established to teach the community the story of the Atomic Age. This week, the museum is getting ready for Nuclear Science Week which is the third week of October.

Story continues below:

Museum educator David Gibson discusses Nuclear Science Week, fall camps, and having fun with water. For more information on Nuclear Science Week and camp registration, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES