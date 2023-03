ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On March 18, there was a fire in Albuquerque. Officials found a dead person at the scene.

After officials discovered the dead person, they called homicide detectives to investigate. On March 23, they identified the victim.

Authorities said the person was identified as Orcino Sarracino, 38. They believe Sarracino was murdered before the fire took place.