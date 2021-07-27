Murder trial continues for man accused of killing teen at 2019 party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a homecoming party will continue Tuesday. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Related Coverage

On Monday, the jury heard from medical experts about what led to 17-year-old Sean Markey’s death. The bullet investigators say came from Garcia’s gun, wreaked such havoc on Markey’s body that it was unlikely he could’ve survived — putting holes through his liver, diaphragm, pulmonary artery, heart and both lungs.

The jury also heard Monday from a friend of Markey’s who drove him to the party, and later, drove him to the hospital after he was shot. He suggested there was a group inside who may have had issues with Markey and his friends.