Murder trial begins for woman accused of killing 86-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements were presented Tuesday in the trial for an Albuquerque woman accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman.

Evonne Jaramillo and her boyfriend Craig Smith are accused of killing his aunt, Josephina Ortega, inside her home. Tuesday, prosecutors made mention of a cigarette butt with Jaramillo’s DNA found at the crime scene. They also talked about video surveillance of Jaramillo and Smith purchasing items used in the crime at Walmart.

The defense claims Jaramillo is just another victim of Smith’s manipulation. Smith remains behind bars until trial.

