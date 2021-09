ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, jury selection began for the trial of the man charged with murdering an army specialist. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Villanueva was killed after an argument broke out at a house party near Rio Bravo and Second st. back in 2019.

Police say Angel Grado, who was 17 at the time, was one of two teens who opened fire. They say he shot Villanueva and wounded two others. Charges against the other alleged gunman, Timothy Malek were dismissed.