ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused in a 2022 Halloween party was released from custody on an ankle monitor Wednesday. 17-year-old Isaiah Cruz was one of three suspects accused in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on October 30, 2022 at a southwest Albuquerque Halloween party.

Gustavo Guerrero and Omar Castillo, both 17-years-old are also wanted for their role in the incident. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the party and found the 15-year-old who had died from a gunshot wound. APD says the three suspects arrived at the party around midnight after Castillo got a call from someone who was at the party saying someone threatened her with a gun.

Police say surveillance video shows a Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Guerrero, arriving at the party. All three suspects were seen exiting the vehicle and police say witnesses told them they fired several shots at fled the scene in the truck. APD says detectives found the truck and a rifle and shell casings that matched casings from the shooting at the party. Police say they also obtained pictures showing the suspects with the same guns used in the shooting.

Police are still searching for Guerrero and Castillo. Anyone with information is asked to contacts Albuquerque Police.