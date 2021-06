ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new film production is underway in Albuquerque. The End of the Road tells the story of a woman who loses her job and moves her family To New Mexico to start a new life and eventually become the target of a mysterious killer.

It was star Queen Latifah and Fast and Furious star Ludacris. The production will last through August, employing more that 400 New Mexicans.