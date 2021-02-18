Mural supports repeal of New Mexico’s abortion ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural in Albuquerque is showing support for legislation repealing the state’s abortion ban. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico collaborated with local artist Jodie Herrera to create a ‘Reproductive Freedom’ mural near Central and I-25.

Its unveiling comes as lawmakers consider Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 7, which would eliminate the state’s decades-old law restricting abortions. Herrera says the artwork advocates for more than just abortion rights. “It shows how progressive we are and that we’re moving forward, and I’m very proud of that,” said Herrera.

Last week, the Senate passed its repeal bill by a 25 to 17 vote. Those opposed to abolishing the bill say it provides other protections like allowing doctors or nurses to refuse if they have moral objections and accountability for clinics performing these procedures if there are complications to deaths.