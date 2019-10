ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A mural honoring Jennifer Riordan, who was killed last year in an airline accident is expecting to be unveiled.

The 32-foot mural titled “In the Garden of Sharing” was created by Paz with the help of the Jennifer Riordan Sparkle Fund, the Albuquerque Community Foundation, and Working Classroom. It took four months to complete.

The mural is located on the east-facing wall of the Albuquerque Community Center.