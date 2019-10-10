Muppet Mania: Albuquerque Museum preps for exhibit dedicated to Jim Henson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of planning, the Albuquerque Museum will be getting a traveling exhibition that will showcase some of the world’s favorite fictional characters. What’s more, the man who started it all has ties to the Land of Enchantment.

“Jim Henson was one of the most creative individuals in the history of United States television,” a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Museum said.

Jim Henson, the mastermind behind Kermit the Frog and the Muppets, has been putting smiles on the faces of people of all ages for generations. Now, all of Henson’s most memorable works will be on display at the Albuquerque Museum.

You can also expect memorabilia from his movies, The Labyrinth and the Dark Crystal, including items created by Albuquerque artist Michael McCormick.

“We have a number of items in the exhibition that were created by Michael McCormick, including one of the dark crystals themselves.”

It’s only fitting for the exhibition to make a four-month stop in New Mexico, once considered a home away from home for Henson.

“He always intended to retire to New Mexico, so he bought a property that the family still owns near Santa Fe.”

They say it’s hard to predict how many people will come out to the exhibit, but they hope their effort pays off. Ranking it among the other top exhibits at the museum, like Killer Heels, Visions of the Hispanic World, and the Millet to Matisse.

“I hope that people, even if they think they know everything about Jim Henson, will come out.”

The exhibit will be open from November 23 to April 19. The museum has already started receiving some of the items that will be on display.