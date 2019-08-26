Multiplex entertainment center coming to Albuquerque this fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque businessman is opening an entertainment venue that he says is the first-of-its-kind in the city.

Construction is underway at the old Sports Authority store in the Renaissance Center area. “It is super exciting for me,” Daniel Chavez said. “Everyday, it changes just a little bit.”

The changes coming are apparently new to the city. “The designs are going to be something Albuquerque has never seen before,” Chavez said.

Chavez is transforming the space into Revel, a 56,000 square-foot multiplex entertainment center. He said it will include local restaurants, a sports bar, piano bar, beer garden and live concert space fit for 3,200 people.

“You usually have to go to a downtown area or spread out area to get to all of that, so that all being under one roof is really unique, even to the country,” Chavez said.

The open-concept space is right off Montano near I-25.

“We are right en route from Austin and Oklahoma and Arizona and Colorado,” Chavez said. “A lot of the tours are having to come through here, and there is not a really good venue to play at, so I think that this will offer that.”

It is also just down the road from the future home of Top Golf, set to open next summer. “I think this is actually going to be a hot spot for entertainment,” Chavez said.

“I think it will be fabulous for our community and the economy, because the more people we bring in, the more they are going to spend money,” resident Diedra Hobson said.

“Things like this could help bring in some young people and make it more of an attractive place for people to move here,” resident Jim Sorenson added.

The location will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., hoping to further strengthen the I-25 entertainment corridor. The project will cost a little more than $12 million.

Once open in mid-November, Revel will employ 50 full-time and 200 part-time local workers.