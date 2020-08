A fatal crash has closed I-25 northbound at Sunport and eastbound Gibson on Friday, August 21, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 at Gibson on Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports one passenger is trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene.

I-25 northbound at Sunport is closed in addition to eastbound Gibson. Additional details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.